BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

‘Quite a few’ Chinese suitors for PPC plants

TAGS: Privatizations, Energy

Several Chinese firms have expressed interest in acquiring coal-fired plants Greece’s power utility Public Power Corporation (PPC) will divest to comply with a European Union court ruling, the company’s chief executive said on Thursday.

Asked by reporters whether there were many Chinese investors interested in the plants, PPC’s chief executive officer Manolis Panagiotakis said, “Quite a few.”

[Reuters]

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 