‘Quite a few’ Chinese suitors for PPC plants
Several Chinese firms have expressed interest in acquiring coal-fired plants Greece’s power utility Public Power Corporation (PPC) will divest to comply with a European Union court ruling, the company’s chief executive said on Thursday.
Asked by reporters whether there were many Chinese investors interested in the plants, PPC’s chief executive officer Manolis Panagiotakis said, “Quite a few.”
[Reuters]