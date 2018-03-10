Twenty years ago The New York Times (through its global edition, The International Herald Tribune) pioneered its publishing partnership network here in Greece. In Kathimerini we found a worthy and willing partner that shared our mission: to enhance society through creating, collecting and delivering the highest-quality news, information and opinion, while upholding what we believe is the gold standard of journalism, and we do it across all platforms where our readers want to find us. This partnership enabled us to deliver on the “Think global, act local” mantra of globalization and brought a window to the world to Greece, and in turn helped the world better understand Greece.

We want people to be well and reliably informed. We want to lift the global conversation. And we want to transform our industry – the scope and breadth of our journalism and the underlying business model – to make all of that possible for a very long time to come.

All of us in the news and information business are undergoing profound transformation and facing the great challenges that come with such a moment. We must reimagine the manner in which we deliver the news and do so while maintaining critical journalistic standards. We trust that we have been achieving this.

On this 20th anniversary we salute our colleagues who have had the vision to make this partnership a success day in day out, and above all we salute all our readers for their trust and patronage.

Achilles Tsaltas is vice president of International Conferences at The NYT.