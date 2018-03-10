The government’s position on the issue of the two Greek soldiers who are still in Turkish custody for accidentally straying across the border into the neighboring country is characterized by cacophony and the occasional selective silence.

When it comes to foreign policy, a country, any country, needs to send clear messages to all sides and have a succinct strategy that it pursues without prevarication – and this is exactly what Greece does not have right now. One of the results is that the government is going around asking for help from countries that have no influence.

Convening a council of national security would be an important step in the right direction, but what needs to come first is for every official in the government to be on the same page so that the actions and rhetoric of all the different actors and voices coming from different pockets of power can be coordinated.