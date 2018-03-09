ATHEX: Index swings to 1 pct gains for the week

The Athens bourse benchmark rose again on Friday, tipping the weekly balance from losses to gains, following two weeks on a downward slide. Trading volume remained low though, as investors appear reserved about the outlook of the local economy and the international landscape in general.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 821.57 points, adding 1.11 percent to Thursday’s 812.53 points. On a weekly basis it increased 1.04 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.20 percent to 2,113.77 points and the mid-caps index grew 0.65 percent.

Banks outperformed, improving 1.92 percent, as Eurobank rose 2.50 percent, National ascended 2.30 percent, Piraeus earned 2.01 percent and Alpha bagged 1.36 percent.

The day’s biggest winner was Lamda Development (up 5.76 percent), ahead of OTE telecom (2.32 percent) and Terna Energy (1.96 percent). Viohalco gave up 1.60 percent.

In total 78 stocks posted gains, 32 took losses and 26 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 54 million euros, up from Thursday’s 38.7 million. The daily turnover level has not exceeded the 100-million-euro mark for over a month.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.26 percent to 68.39 points.