The sharp decline of a nation begins when its institutions are allowed to become fragile and when its leaders fail to rise to the challenges at hand.

This is exactly what is happening in Greece right now, on a number of different levels and on several fronts.

It would not be such a major problem if Greece were a country where not much was going on and a strong state apparatus could allow it to essentially run on auto-pilot. It would not be such a big deal if we lived in a safe neighborhood without so many external threats to stability.

This is not the case, however, and what we have to deal with is a bunch of weak leaders who have no sense of their historic responsibility or a clear political vision, playing the leading roles on a stage whose foundations are rotten.

Let’s hope – for the good of the country – that the stage will hold.