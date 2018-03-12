Novartis panel to meet again amid friction

The parliamentary committee probing allegations linking 10 Greek politicians to a bribery scandal involving Swiss drugs firm Novartis is to convene again on Tuesday following a tumultuous session last week that led to the departure of Communist Party cadres who cited “obstructive tactics.”

The committee is to summon former health minister Evangelos Venizelos, one of the 10 politicians named in a prosecutors’ report.

Meanwhile the conservative opposition New Democracy has insisted on calling the three protected witnesses, on whose testimony the prosecutors’ report was based.