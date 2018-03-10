Oenorama showcases Greek wines at Zappeio Hall

The annual Oenorama wine show opened on Saturday at the capital’s Zappeio Hall. Considered the world’s leading exhibition of Greek wine, the event has been organized annually in Athens since 1994. An important date for professionals, Oenorama is also an opportunity for Greek consumers to meet producers and sample their goods. Representatives from more than 350 wineries, from both Greece and other countries, gathered at the Zappeio Hall on Saturday for the launch of the exhibition, which runs through today. [Giorgos Kontarinis/Eurokinissi]