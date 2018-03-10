Two German journalists who crossed into Evros military zone released

Two German journalists who were detained on Friday after entering a military area near the Greek border village of Pragi, close to Didymoteicho, were released without charge on Saturday after appearing before a local misdemeanors court.

Defending themselves on Saturday, the two reporters claimed they were in the area to investigate reports that some undocumented migrants had become trapped on an islet in the Evros River.

The reporters, who said they were working for German television channel ARD, claimed they misinterpreted a sign signaling a prohibited military area and did not realize they were trespassing.