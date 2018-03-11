Health Ministry calls for implementation of mosquito control measures

The Health Ministry has sent a circular to regional authorities across the country asking them to initiate their annual mosquito control programs, calling for particular attention to be paid in areas where there have been outbreaks of malaria and West Nile virus in previous years.

It has also asked that additional measures are taken in areas that house migrant and refugee camps, saying that their residents may be carriers of diseases like malaria that can be spread by mosquitoes.

According to the circular, regional authorities must take action before mosquito populations are allowed to grow uncontrollably amid rising temperatures, and should also focus on informing the public of how to protect themselves.