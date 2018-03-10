Seven key suspects of far-right Combat 18 Hellas group testify, four remanded in custody

Seven suspected members of the far-right group Combat 18 Hellas testified on Saturday after defending themselves on charges of running a criminal organization.

Four of the seven were remanded in pretrial custody after confessing guilt to some of the charges levelled against them, while the other three were granted conditional release.

The group, which is believed to be an offshoot of the British Combat 18, has been tied to more than 30 attacks, chiefly targeting anarchist squats and Jewish memorials.

A 35-year-old gas station employee from Ioannina, northwestern Greece, is believed to have coordinated the group’s attacks using a fake profile on Facebook. He dened being the ringleader, despite earlier testimony to investigators allegedly admitting that he picked the targets and gave the orders for attacks.