Civil servants getting electronic records, as evaluations to restart

Every employee in the Greek civil service is to acquire an electronic record detailing the course of their career, their qualifications, performance assessment reports and their disciplinary record, according to an initiative for improving the way the public administration operates.

Electronic employee records are expected to facilitate, among other procedures, the thorny issue of evaluations, which are also expected to go online, starting in April, so that Greece can meet targets set out in its bailout deal with international creditors.

Another part of the plan, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, is to expand the use of electronic correspondence with a digital signature beyond departments within the same agency or ministry to different parts of the public administration.