MONDAY

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos travels to Brussels to attend a Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers.

The Goethe Institute hosts a one-day event titled “Security and Stability in the Western Balkans,” running 2.30 to 7.45 p.m., at 14-16 Omirou, Athens, with former deputy prime minister Evangelos Venizelos as keynote speaker. (Info: athen@hss.de)

The Center for European Constitutional Law holds an event on “Legal Realism, Constitution and Judicial Practice” at 6 p.m. at the Athens Bar Association, 60 Academias. (Info: www.cecl.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its November data on museum and archaeological site visitors, its December figures on construction activity and its January statistics on industrial output.

Listed Eurobank, Motor Oil, Trastor, Elvalhalcor and Autohellas will issue their financial results for 2017.

TUESDAY

The Hellenic-Swedish Chamber of Commerce organizes its fourth Greece-Sweden Business Forum on “Creating Value from Climate Change,” at the King George Hotel, Syntagma Square, Athens. (Info: 210.728.9000, info@Hellenic-SwedishCC.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release the readings of its fourth-quarter 2017 salary costs index and of its industrial import prices index for January.

Listed company Fourlis will issue its 2017 financial results.

WEDNESDAY

The Public Debt Management Agency will auction 12-month treasury bills aiming to draw 625 million euros.

The Dukakis Center of the American College of Thessaloniki, in cooperation with the Hellenic Foundation for European & Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), organizes a public debate on “The Future of Voting in America.” Starts at 6.30 p.m. at the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens, 4 Neofytou Douka, Athens. (Info: dukakis-center@act.edu)

The SeaNation Conference on “The Global Impact of Shipping” takes place at the Eugenides Foundation, 387 Syngrou, Palaio Faliro, Athens. (Info: theseanation.gr/conference2018)

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds its Leadership Forum 2018 at the Hall of Stars of Mercedes-Benz Hellas, 20 Thivaidos, Nea Kifissia, Athens. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA) hosts the presentation of Sofia Loukeri’s book “Costas Karamanlis, the Final Obstacle.” The event starts at 6.30 p.m. and speakers include Parliament’s deputy speaker Nikitas Kaklamanis and EBEA President Constantinos Michalos. (Info: sofia@neodimokratis.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its January report on farming and agriculture imports and exports.

THURSDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will be publishing the fourth-quarter findings of its manpower survey, its fourth-quarter data on turnover in the service sector and employment in retail commerce, and its third-quarter figures on passengers, cargo and vehicle traffic at Greek ports.

Athens-listed blue chip carrier Aegean Air will publish its financial results for last year.

FRIDAY

The Movement for Change is holding its founding conference, running through Sunday, at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Neo Faliro, southern Athens.

The Association of Cypriot Refugees in Greece “Cyprus 74” holds an event titled: “Refugee Policy: Equal handling of refugees abroad.” The secretary of the Cypriot cabinet, Theodosis Tsiolas, will also be participating. Starts at 7 p.m. at 2A Xenofontos, Athens. (Info: 210.902.4854)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release the readings of its construction output index for the last quarter of 2017.

SATURDAY

The 35th Athens International Publishers Exhibition opens at the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Pangrati, Athens. To Sunday. (Info: www.ip-exhibitions.eu)