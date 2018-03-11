‘The Distant Barking of Dogs’ scoops top honors at Thessaloniki doc fest

Simon Lereng Wilmont's “The Distant Barking of Dogs,” a powerful fly-on-the-wall portrait of a 10-year-old boy living with his grandmother in a warzone village near the Ukraine-Russia border has won the international competition award at the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival.



The award, known as the Golden Alexander, comes with an 8,000-euro cash prize.



For a full list of the awards you can visit the festival's official website.