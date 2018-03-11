After Greek railway carriage maintenance company Rosco, Trainose’s interest is turning to urban transport, notably the metro.

Fully controlled by Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, railway service operator Trainose last week submitted the sole bid for the acquisition of 100 percent of Rosco’s shares, as the Italians take their second step towards dominating the domestic railway market.

Kathimerini understands that Trainose is now about to expand its activity to the Athens and Thessaloniki metro systems. Greece’s privatizations hyperfund, which is responsible for all urban transport companies serving the Greek capital, will soon have to make a decision on whether it will sell those enterprises entirely or approve the entry of strategic investors. Signs point to the Italians being present in the process concerning the metro systems.

After all, Ferrovie also has road transport activities in Italy (Busitalia) and recently expanded to suburban passenger transport: In the Netherlands it has acquired local company Qbuzz, which operates suburban transport in Utrecht, for 30 million euros, and in Milan it obtained a 37.5 percent stake in the local metro company. In its investment plan for 2017-2026, moreover, Ferrovie says it intends to invest more than 90 billion euros in expending its activities both in Italy and abroad.