Three soccer fans injured after 30 men storm cafeteria in Moschato

Three men were injured at Moschato, near Piraeus on Sunday evening as a group of hooded men stormed a cafeteria and attacked soccer fans who were watching the PAOK vs AEK league game on television.



A gang of 30 people with their faces covered arrived orderly at the cafeteria and started breaking tables and chairs and attacking the patrons who were following developments in Thessaloniki on TV.



Before police got to the spot, the group of 30 men had left on foot, going to a nearby spot where they had left their motorbikes and disappeared.



The incident occurred around 9.40 p.m. on Sunday evening, just after the suspension of the Super League game at Toumba.