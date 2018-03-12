Police remand 12 people in evacuation of Athens squats

A coordinated operation to clear out three anarchist squats in central Athens has resulted in 12 people being remanded for questioning, police said on Monday.



The operation started early on Monday morning and was prompted by evacuation requests filed by the owners of two buildings in the area of Exarchia and another in Koukaki.

According to the ANA-MPA news agency, all 12 suspects were taken in during the raid on the Matrozou Street squat in Koukaki in a building owned by Evangelismos Hopsital.

The raids in Exarchia were on a building owned by the ESIA journalists’ union on Zaimi Street and on a property belonging to an individual on Kallidrimiou Street, which had been taken over again following its evacuation last November.

In that operation, police had found Molotov cocktails and other evidence to suggest that the Kallidrimiou Street squat was being used by self-styled anarchists to stage attacks against police in the area.