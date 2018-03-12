Mesogeia robbery ring smashed

A robbery ring believed to have used stolen cars to carry out burglaries and store thefts in the Mesogeia area has been broken, police said on Monday.



Officers arrested seven people, aged between 20 and 46, including two minors, in raids in Pallini and Spata.



According to police, the racket had been operating since last October.



Its members are said to have stolen cars which they then drove through the glass fronts of stores before nabbing cash registers and valuables from the premises.