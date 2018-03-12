Police seeking fraudsters behind PPC scam

Officers of the Greek Police’s cyber crimes squad on Monday issued fraud charges against unknown persons following a probe into complaints by consumers claiming to have received emails suggesting that they could receive partial rebates from the Public Power Corporation.



According to investigators, the perpetrators of the scam, who used the PPC logo in their emails, convinced their victims into disclosing their personal details.



Officers determined that the emails had been sent from an internet service provider based in France while the website where unsuspecting consumers were asked to submit their details is registered in Georgia.



Greek police are in contact with their French and Georgian counterparts.