Athens Tango Ensemble | Athens | March 13

Acclaimed Greek actor Grigoris Valtinos will be making a surprise appearance at a concert by the Athens Tango Ensemble at the Half Note Jazz Club on Tuesday, March 13. Centered on the golden age of Argentinean tango (1935-55), the concert will also feature Greek music that was inspired by the genre. The show starts at 9.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10, 15 and 20 euros. Call the venue for details and reservations.

Half Note Jazz Club, 17 Trivonianou,

Mets, tel 210.921.3310