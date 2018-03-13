Charity Art Show | Athens | March 13-31

Sixty Greek and foreign artists have donated treasured pieces for a charity show at the Argo Gallery in support of the work of Medecins sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders). The pieces have been specially priced so that proceeds can go to the humanitarian organization. The show opens on Tuesday, March 13, at 7 p.m. and runs through March 31. Visiting hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Argo Gallery, 5 Neofytou Douka,

Kolonaki, tel 210.724.9333