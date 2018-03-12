Greek industrial output falls in January
Greek industrial output decreased 1.7 percent in January compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 1.3 percent rise in December, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.
Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose 6.4 percent from the same month last year, while mining output increased 22.1 percent.
Electricity production decreased 23.3 percent.
[Reuters]