BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Greek industrial output falls in January

TAGS: Economy, Industry

Greek industrial output decreased 1.7 percent in January compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 1.3 percent rise in December, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose 6.4 percent from the same month last year, while mining output increased 22.1 percent.

Electricity production decreased 23.3 percent.

[Reuters]

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 