MPs to debate bill restricting ride-hailing apps

A tense session is expected in Parliament on Tuesday as MPs are to debate a draft bill imposing a series of restrictions on ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Beat that will make it difficult for those companies to gain a strong foothold in Greece.

The bill, which will protect Greek taxi drivers, sets up several bureaucratic hurdles for drivers wanting to work for ride-hailing apps, for instance by limiting them to taking only one passenger every three hours.

It also aims to oblige such companies to plow through a complicated procedure to secure a special license for operating in the Greek market.