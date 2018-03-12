Six countries participating in Iniochos air force exercise

Members of the air forces of Greece, the USA, the UK, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus hold their countries’ national flags on Monday at the launch of the annual joint Iniochos exercise which is to involve activity across the Athens Flight Information Region. The exercise is to run until March 23 with Israel scheduled to join next week and Egypt expected to participate as an observer. The aim of the exercise is to boost the readiness of the air forces in the region by offering training in a simulated battle environment. [Hellenic Air Force]