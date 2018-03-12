ATHEX: Third session of gains for local stock benchmark

Stocks on the Greek bourse continued to climb for a third session in a row on Monday, in line with other eurozone markets and ahead of Wednesday’s 52-week T-bill auction.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 831.74 points, adding 1.24 percent to Friday’s 821.57 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.95 percent to 2,133.90 points.

The banks index increased 1.64 percent, as Eurobank ascended 3.59 percent, Piraeus grew 1.69 percent, National added 1.26 percent and Alpha edged up 0.83 percent.

Motor Oil outperformed, jumping 4.34 percent, ahead of Viohalco (up 4.13 percent) and GEK Terna (2.45 percent). Soccer troubles took their toll on OPAP, which ended 0.99 percent lower.

In total 81 stocks posted gains, 28 took losses and 27 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 50.9 million euros, down from last Friday’s 54 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.88 percent to 68.84 points.