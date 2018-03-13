Athens grill house becomes scene of attack

Three hooded men fired shots into the window of a grill house in the western Athens suburb of Aegaleo in the early hours of Tuesday and then attacked a customer, police have reported.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency said that it was shortly after midnight when the assailants appeared outside the eatery on the corner of Velestinou and Megalou Alexandrou streets and shot out its window with at least four bullets, without hitting anyone inside.

They then proceeded to enter the eatery and attack one of its customers, an unidentified Greek man, whom was hit in the face with brass knuckles.

The three assailants fled before the police could arrive and are being sought.