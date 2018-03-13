Homeware store bombed in northern Athens

A homeware store in the northern Athenian suburb of Halandri became the target of a bomb attack in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said the perpetrators broke into the Ethnikis Antistaseos Street store and placed an explosive device in the entrance area, which went off at around 2 a.m., causing extensive damage to the premises.

Bomb experts are examining the device to determine whether it is of a type used in other attacks of this kind.

A store selling household linens was attacked in a similar manner in the affluent southern Athenian suburb of Glyfada on February 27, though there is no evidence to suggest that the two incidents may be connected.