AEK, Lavrio and Promitheas scored away wins in the Basket League over the weekend to continue vying for the two remaining spots in the top four of the regular season that grant home advantage in the first round of the play-offs.



Cup winner AEK edged out Korivos 77-75 at Amaliada in a particularly close game that leaves the Peloponnesian team one place above the relegation zone.



With eight games left to play Lavrio stayed joint third, along with AEK, dismissing Kolossos 77-71 on Rhodes and effectively ruling the home team out of running for a top-four spot.



One point behind AEK and Lavrio lies Promitheas, that defeated in-form Kymi 73-68 away, with Greek star Christos Saloustros scoring 16 points and collecting five rebounds.



Gymnastikos/Faros Larissas won the Thessaly derby with bottom team Trikala 74-65 away and joined Korivos two points above the drop zone.



Champion Panathinaikos extended its perfect record to 18 wins thrashing Panionios 97-53 on Sunday, and challenger Olympiakos had no problems at Rethymno beating the Cretan Kings 86-66 on Monday.



The game between Aris and PAOK was postponed and will take place on March 21, suiting PAOK just fine as it gears up to face Karsiyaka in the return match for the Champions League on Wednesday.