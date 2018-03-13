Pavlopoulos repeats call for Turkey to respect international law

With relations between Greece and Turkey in a downward spiral in recent months, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos reiterated his call to Ankara on Tuesday to “fully respect” international law so that it can remain on course for European Union accession. .

Speaking to reporters after meeting with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa who is on a two-day visit to Greece, Pavlopoulous said Ankara must prove that it deserves to continue its European course.

“We, who are members of the EU, have adapted, through the programs, to European rules. Turkey must do the same if it wants to become a member,” he said.

