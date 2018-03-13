Gang members arrested over ATM explosions

Police have arrested eight members of a gang that blew up at least six ATM machines between December and March in Attica and the town of Arta in northwestern Greece.

The gang, which has also been linked to two car robberies and a burglary, reportedly made more than 200,000 euros within a fourth month period.

Five of the eight suspects – six men and two women aged between 21 and 46 – already have a criminal record.

