E-ticket for Greece's museums and sites to come into effect on June 1

An electronic ticket for 11 archaeological sites including the capital’s National Archaeological Museum and Byzantine Museum is set to come into effect from June 1 as the tourist season enters its peak, Kathimerini understands.

The e-tickets will also be usable at the Acropolis, Knossos and Messene archaeological sites, the Ancient and Roman agoras, the Temple of Olympian Zeus, the Kerameikos archaeological museum and site, Hadrian’s Library and Aristotle’s Lyceum.

The initiative, which has been funded by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and National Bank of Greece, aims to increase security at ancient sites and museums as well as keep count of visitors.

Authorities are also planning to install turnstiles at the entrance to museums and archaeological sites. That and other issues relating to the venture are to be discussed next Tuesday by members of the country’s Central Archaeological Council.