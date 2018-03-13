BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Intercontinental buys retail property in Kolonaki

TAGS: Property, Athens

Listed real estate property investment company Intercontinental International on Monday announced the acquisition of a two-level retail property in Kolonaki, central Athens, with an objective value of 1.69 million euros.

The acquisition cost the company 550,000 euros, funded by its own capital.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 