Intercontinental buys retail property in Kolonaki
Listed real estate property investment company Intercontinental International on Monday announced the acquisition of a two-level retail property in Kolonaki, central Athens, with an objective value of 1.69 million euros.
The acquisition cost the company 550,000 euros, funded by its own capital.