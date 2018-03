Greece is taking a great interest in the ongoing deliberations at the annual session of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC), as the decisions made in Beijing this March will have a deep global impact, a member of the Greek Parliament told Xinhua in a written interview recently.



“The National People’s Congress is one of China’s key institutional pillars. Its work contributes decisively to China’s social and economic progress and of course it has a very important international impact,” said Tasos Kourakis, first deputy speaker of the Greek Parliament.



“Its composition, with universal representativeness from all over China, and its important institutional responsibilities make this institution central not only for the country itself, but also for the global governance system. In this context, the international impact of the National People’s Congress is deep,” he stressed.



Greek MPs often express their interest in visiting the NPC and exchanging views with their Chinese colleagues, SYRIZA deputy Kourakis said.



Asked what has impressed him most in China’s development over the last several years and its contribution to the development of the world, Kourakis referred to China’s dynamic entry into the global high-tech products market.



That rapid development is also being felt in Greece, where China’s smart products and applications are among the most popular choices for Greek consumers, he noted.



According to the Greek lawmaker, visitors to the 2017 Thessaloniki International Fair, Greece’s largest annual commercial exhibition, got a glimpse of advanced Chinese technology applications last September.



In this context, China has offered significant contributions to global technological development, Kourakis said.



[Xinhua]