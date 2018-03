B2Kapital Greece announced it has entered into an agreement with Alpha Bank to purchase a nonperforming portfolio of retail unsecured loans in Greece.



The portfolio has a purchase price of 90 million euros.



The portfolio contains loans with a nominal value of 3.7 billion euros, which will be sold at 4.5 percent of their original price.



The majority, or 65 percent, are consumer loans, with 27 percent comprising loans to small and very small enterprises.



[Reuters]