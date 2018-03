The body of a woman found off the coast of Palioura Epanomi, near Thessaloniki, on Tuesday is believed to be that of Ioanna Bilisi-Chrousala, the former president of Thessaloniki’s association of notaries.

According to investigators, there was no sign of foul play in the death of the 71-year-old and a note was found on the beach, pointing towards a suicide.

A coroner’s report is expected on Wednesday morning.