ATHEX: Bank stocks suffer pressure

Tuesday’s bourse session was a mixed bag, with a few package transactions boosting trading volume in what was otherwise a quiet day at Athinon Avenue. However, there was notable pressure on bank stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 829.33 points, shedding 0.29 percent from Monday’s 831.74 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.44 percent to 2,124.60 points, while the mid-cap index edged 0.04 percent higher.

The banks index gave up 1.36 percent, led by National (down 2.29 percent), Piraeus (2.21 percent) and Alpha (1.74 percent). Eurobank improved 0.87 percent and mid-cap Attica Bank jumped 5.92 percent.

Viohalco moved up 2.69 percent and Folli Follie increased 2.52 percent, while Jumbo slumped 3.25 percent, Motor Oil declined 1.25 percent and ADMIE Holdings lost 1.23 percent.

In total 59 stocks reported gains, 47 posted losses and 28 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 65.1 million euros, up from Monday’s 50.9 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.47 percent to 69.01 points.