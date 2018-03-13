Employment prospects are positive across all sectors of the Greek economy and all of the country’s regions according to the ManpowerGroup survey of employers for the next three months. This is the best forecast recorded by the survey in at least nine years.

More than one in four employers (26 percent) anticipate an increase in employee numbers in the second quarter of 2018, while just 5 percent expect a reduction and 65 percent say they will not make any changes.

The employment prospects index for the April-June 2018 period has a +16 percent reading, up three percentage points from the previous quarter and seven points from the second quarter of last year.

“Employers’ hiring prospects for the second quarter of 2018 are much stronger than in recent years, as the course toward sustainable growth within 2018 is closely associated with the attraction and selection of skilled candidate staff to rapidly spur corporations’ successful digital transformation,” noted the general director of ManpowerGroup in Greece and Cyprus, Fani Kleida.

The strongest hiring prospects were recorded in the sector of electricity, natural gas and water, with a +22 percent reading.