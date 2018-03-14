SPORTS |

 
SPORTS

Soccer prosecutor brings disciplinary action against Savvidis

TAGS: Soccer, Justice

Soccer prosecutor Constantinos Simitzoglou on Wednesday brought disciplinary action against PAOK chairman Ivan Savvidis who has been at large since Sunday night after storming onto a pitch carrying a gun in a holster. 

The Russian businessman faces a fine for threatening soccer officials with his team facing a ban from soccer for three to five years. 

The Thessaloniki soccer team also faces relegation. 

The development came as representatives of FIFA visited Athens in the wake of the latest crisis to rock Greek soccer.

