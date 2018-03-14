Greece bags award for best beaches in Europe at Russian tourism exhibition

Greece is a top vacation destination with the best beaches in Europe, according to an award granted to Greek authorities by the annual Moscow International Travel and Tourism Exhibition.

Greece's tourism minister Elena Kountoura, who led a Greek delegation in the Russian capital to attend the event, has had a series of meetings with representatives of the biggest tourism and travel agencies in a bid to boost tourism from Russia, a growing market for Greece.

Kountoura underlined Greece's aim to make the country an attractive destination all year around and not just for summer holidays.

