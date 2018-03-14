Police probe fake online ad for Parliament job

The Greek Police's cyber crimes unit is investigating a case involving a fake online advertisement for recruiting an administrative employee to the country's Parliament.

According to a police statement, the probe was launched following a complaint that an unidentified web user had posted the advert on a popular website, urging those interested in the purported job to send their resumes and other personal details to an email address.

The probe revealed that the advert was first posted last November while a similar advert had been posted in 2016.

An Athens prosecutor has issued fraud charges against persons unknown.