Animation Festival | Athens | March 15-18

The 13th Athens Animafest is taking place at 12 venues which will be showing a total of 418 animation films (shorts and features) from 52 different countries, starting on Thursday, March 15, and running through Sunday, March 18. This year's guest of honor is Rony Oren from Israel, there is a tribute to Poland and other Visegrad countries, and the Athens School of Fine Arts will be hosting an exhibition by its students in its Engraving and Animation Laboratory. Admission to all events and screenings is free of charge. For details, log on to athensanimfest.eu.