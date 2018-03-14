Chantal Mouffe | Athens | March 15

Chantal Mouffe, Belgian post-Marxist philosopher and professor of Political Theory at the University of Westminster, London, will be at the Athens Concert Hall on Thursday, March 15, to deliver a lecture on “Democracy and Sentiment.” The lecture is part of an ongoing partnership with the Birkbeck Institute for the Humanities, and will be in English with simultaneous translation into Greek. It starts at 7 p.m. (with admission tickets distributed as of 5.30 p.m.) and is free of charge.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr