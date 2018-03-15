Shameful disregard

Too many buildings in Athens and other cities around Greece have been allowed to fall into the hands of anti-establishment and other groups.

The owners of these buildings have to pay property taxes and watch other bills pile up even though they are unable to access them and have no control over what is happening to their assets.

Meanwhile, ministers and police throw their hands in the air and refuse to accept any responsibility for the situation. Every so often, a judicial order will force them to move ahead with an evacuation, but the squatters usually move back in a few days later.

And when the desperate and frustrated owners complain, they are simply told to take recourse to justice again. It’s a shameful situation.