ATHEX: Mild losses on thin turnover at local bourse

The Greek stock market had another narrow trading session on Wednesday, with mild losses for the majority of stocks and traders shifting their attention to Friday’s triple-witching and the upcoming shake-up of the FTSE indices, concerning Mytilineos, Sarantis and Viohalco.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 823.82 points, shedding 0.66 percent from Tuesday’s 829.33 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.70 percent to 2,109.73 points, while the small-cap index improved 0.53 percent.

The banks index slumped 2.05 percent, with Eurobank falling 3.07 percent, National losing 1.84 percent, Alpha giving up 1.83 percent and Piraeus decreasing 1.47 percent.

Other losers on the day included Hellenic Exchanges (down 1.91 percent), EYDAP (1.80 percent), Sarantis (1.68 percent) and Lamda Development (1.61 percent). Folli Follie bucked the trend, adding 1.41 percent.

In total 41 stocks registered gains, 55 sustained losses and 34 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 41.2 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 65.1 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.38 percent to 69.27 points.