Cycladic islands hook up to the mainland power grid

As of last Thursday, March 8, the power supply on the Aegean islands of Paros, Antiparos, Naxos, Koufonissi, Schinoussa, Iraklia, Ios, Sikinos and Folegandros comes directly from the mainland grid via an underwater cable from Lavrio in southern Attica.

The connection of those islands was followed on Monday, March 12, by Syros, as the energy isolation of the Cyclades – with the uncertain supply from the power plants on Paros and Syros – comes to an end.

This completes the first stage of the power interconnection of the Cyclades, which has cost the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) some 240 million euros.