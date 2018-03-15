NEWS |

 
Unidentified assailants hurl paint at professor during lecture

TAGS: Crime, Education

Unidentified assailants on Thursday entered an auditorium at the University of Piraeus where a professor of international security was giving a lecture and hurled paint at her and around the room.

In comments to kathimerini.gr, the professor, Mary Bossi, described the attack as a "social intervention," adding that it should not be blown out of proportion and granted more significance than it merits.

Leftist SYRIZA meanwhile issued a statement, condemning the attack.

"Acts of this kind are an affront against state universities and pave the way for authoritarian thinking favoring privatization," it said. 

 

