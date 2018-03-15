Gov't refutes ANEL MP's comment on ‘friendly relations’ with Savvidis

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos on Thursday refuted a comment made earlier in the day by a lawmaker with Independent Greeks (ANEL), the junior coalition partner in the leftist-led government, suggesting “friendly relations” between the administration and Greek-Russian business tycoon Ivan Savvidis.

Speaking on Skai TV on Thursday morning, nationalist MP Thanasis Papachristopoulos said “I will not deny that in my opinion Mr. Savvidis has certain friendly relations with the government,” referring to the businessman and owner of soccer club PAOK who made international headlines this week after storming the pitch armed with a gun to dispute a referee decision in Thessaloniki, northern Greece.

“The government does not have friendly relations with any businessman,”

Tzanakopoulos said responding to the statement later in the day.

“It treats all investors in exactly the same way, trying to facilitate any investment that is within the bounds of the law and that can bring jobs and contribute to the Greek economy's dynamic recovery,” the government spokesman added.