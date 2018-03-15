Screenings of Opera Classics | Athens | March 16, 19 & 26

The Italian Educational Institute is screening filmed productions of Verdi operas by the Royal Theater of Parma in a tribute to the great Italian composer. The screening on Friday, March 16, is of “Rigoletto,” “La forza del destino” follows on Monday, March 19, and on Monday, March 26, it will be “Aida.” All the screenings have English subtitles and start at 7 p.m. Admission is free of charge.

Italian Educational Institute, 47 Patission,

tel 210.524.2646