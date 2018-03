The fifth annual Vinyl Is Back festival, celebrating all things related to the old-school music medium, will take place at the Hellenic Motor Museum and in addition to the obligatory sale of vinyl records includes DJ sets and live music. Opening hours are Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free of charge.

Hellenic Motor Museum, 11 Ioulianou,

Victoria, tel 210.881.6187