King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard | Athens | March 16

In its first appearance in Greece, Australian psychedelic rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will perform at Fuzz Club in Athens on Friday, March 16. The show is part of a tour celebrating the band’s impressive accomplishment of releasing five new albums in 2017. Tickets cost 33 euros at the door, which opens at 9 p.m.

Fuzz Club, 209 Pireos & Patriarchou Ioakeim,

Tavros, tel 210.345.0817