Women Bridging Worlds | Athens | March 16 - April 14

Alabama-based artist B'Beth Weldon joins forces with Greek painter and fellow member of the Art Committee Board for the United States Sports Academy Mina Papatheodorou-Valyraki for a show titled “Women Bridging Worlds” at the Ikastikos Kyklos Sinati gallery. Here, the two accomplished artists set off from a common idea and transfer it onto the canvas without imitating one another, each relying on her own expressive power in order to convey her personal perception. The opening takes place on Friday, March 16, at 7 p.m., and the show runs through April 14. Viewing hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ikastikos Kyklos Sinati, 2 Vassileos

Alexandrou & Michalakopoulou,

Pangrati, tel 210.724.5432